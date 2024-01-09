© 2024 90.5 WESA
Heavy rain and damaging winds are in the forecast for much of Western Pennsylvania today

90.5 WESA | By Doug Shugarts
Published January 9, 2024 at 6:28 AM EST
Commuters with umbrellas cross a street in Downtown Pittsburgh in the rain.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
File photo: Morning commuters cross Grant Street in the rain during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

Wind gusts of up to 45 miles an hour and up to an inch of rain are expected here in Pittsburgh today. A wind advisory is in effect.

The most severe weather will hit communities in the Laurel Highlands, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Colton Milcarek: "Gusts upward of 50 to 60 miles per hour; we are expecting perhaps a light glaze of ice glaze up to a tenth of an inch."

Rain will continue throughout the region until early Wednesday morning, and Milcarek says some areas could see flooding: "Where they do get higher on rainfall, there will be rises on the rivers that are expected to persist through the end of the week."

PennDOT is imposing vehicle restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the New Stanton to the Breezewood exits starting at 8 a.m. this morning. Tractor trailers, buses, RVs, and passenger vehicles towing trailers will not be permitted on that section of the Turnpike. 

Those restrictions will also apply to the entire length of I-86 and I-90 in northwestern Pennsylvania near Erie, starting at 10 a.m.

Duquesne Light and West Penn Power are warning customers of possible power outages during the storm and are deploying extra staff today.

Residents should report downed power lines immediately by calling 911.
