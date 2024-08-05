© 2024 90.5 WESA
A look at Bangladesh's new chapter

By Diaa Hadid
Published August 5, 2024 at 5:57 PM EDT

Bangladesh's army chief says he'll form an interim government after the long-serving prime minister fled the country amid outrage over violent crackdowns against students.

Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
