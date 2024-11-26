Netanyahu urges his cabinet to approve a ceasefire with Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging Israel's security Cabinet to approve a ceasefire with Hezbollah, paving the way for a possible pause in over a year of fighting with the Iran-backed group.



In a TV address Tuesday, Netanyahu laid out his reasons for supporting a ceasefire, including citing Israel's success in dismantling Hezbollah's fighting capabilities.

Netanyahu said the Cabinet would meet later on Tuesday, and Israeli media said it was likely to approve the recommendation to end 14 months of fighting that began when Hezbollah started launching rockets into Israel a day after the Palestinian militant group Hamas led an attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has launched extensive airstrikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon, including one in September that killed Hezbollah's longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel later sent ground troops into southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Israel launched extensive airstrikes on Lebanon as the two sides neared a ceasefire and Hezbollah fired multiple rockets into northern Israel.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

