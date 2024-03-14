Support WESA with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!

We’re excited to announce that WESA offers the NPR+ podcast bundle as a member benefit for sustaining members who donate $8/month or more! Join now through our NPR+ donation page. If you're already a sustaining member at $8/month or more, request access here.

What is the NPR+ podcast bundle?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes, sponsor-free listening, and even early access for some of NPR’s most popular podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Up First or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like Planet Money, Fresh Air, and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!. You can see all of the included podcasts here, but you can only get the whole bundle by donating through a specific station like ours!

How do I get the NPR+ Podcast Bundle?

It’s easy — just set up a sustaining member donation to WESA at a minimum of $8/month on either our main donation page here (be sure the check the NPR+ box!) or at here. Once your sustaining donation is confirmed, you’ll get an invite email to set up your account. In some cases, this invitation may take a few days, so we appreciate your patience!

I’m already a WESA sustaining member; do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

If you have a current sustaining membership of $8/month or more, then yes, you can get NPR+ ( but not automatically ). Request access here anytime. Once your sustaining donation is confirmed, you’ll get an invite email to set up your account. In some cases, this invitation may take a few days, so we appreciate your patience!

I’m an annual member of WESA, or my membership has expired. Can I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle?

Yes! Just set up a sustaining member donation to WESA at a minimum of $8/month on either our main donation page here (be sure the check the NPR+ box!) or at our NPR+ donation page.

Have questions or need help?

Check out our NPR+ page for more information, including helpful contact information.

Sign up now

