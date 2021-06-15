Jason Price has served as the IT Manager for Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting since 2018. He maintains servers, laptops, and all those other electronics devices that always seem to misbehave at the most inconvenient times.

His 15-year career in Information Technology covers a wide variety of organizations and locations, including Kraft CPAs in Nashville Tenn., the Harrison County Government in Gulfport Mississippi, and Texas Tech University in Lubbock Texas.

As a native of Nashville, Jason graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in Mass Communication. He spent several years working in the music industry there before pursuing a career in IT. Jason and his wife Stacy enjoy cooking spicy Tex-Mex dishes and working on many home remodeling projects.

