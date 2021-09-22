© 2021 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government

Pittsburgh City Council Takes Up Ban On Declawing Of Cats

90.5 WESA | By Ariel Worthy
Published September 22, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT
Zoey, a 9-year-old cat living on the North Side, still has all of her claws.

Pittsburgh City Council has preliminarily approved legislation that would ban declawing cats within the city. Councilor Bobby Wilson introduced the legislation, which received a warm reception around the council table Wednesday.

Under the bill, declawing would only be permitted if medically necessary. Violators who are caught declawing a cat for any other reason could face up to a $500 fine, per cat.

Dan Rossi, CEO of the Humane Animal Rescue, told council that cats tend to be more aggressive after they have been declawed.

"The main reason individuals are surrendering declawed cats is because of behavioral issues that developed after the declawing," he said.

Declawing cats is not like clipping human nails, said Jennifer Conrad, who is a veterinarian.

"Unlike our nails, where the claw grows from skin, in order to remove the nail of a cat, you have to remove the bone," Conrad said. "It's done entirely for the convenience for keeping the animal. As a veterinarian, I went to vet school to protect cats, not couches. To me, it is one of the most inhumane surgeries on the list of things that veterinarians do, and I think veterinarians know better and want this to stop."

Experts also pointed out that when cats have been declawed, their main use of defense has been taken from them, which could lead to them biting — potentially causing wounds that are more infectious than a scratch.

Council is set to take a final vote on the bill next week.

Politics & Government
Ariel Worthy
Born and raised in Birmingham, Ala., Ariel finally made a “big move” 45 minutes down the interstate to the University of Alabama where she studied Journalism and International Studies. During her time in college she interned with Tuscaloosa News, a daily newspaper in her college town. After college, she got her first job back in her hometown with Birmingham Times, a weekly where she served as reporter and editor. Ariel made an even bigger move to Pittsburgh and joined the 90.5 WESA family as digital producer. She is adjusting to experiencing actual cold weather.
