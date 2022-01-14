© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

GOP effort to inspect Pennsylvania voting machines advances

By Marc Levy | Associated Press
Published January 14, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST
Republican state Sen. Cris Dush's committee last week issued a wide-ranging subpoena for the personal information of millions of Pennsylvania voters.
Republican state Sen. Cris Dush's committee last week issued a wide-ranging subpoena for the personal information of millions of Pennsylvania voters.

The inspection of voting machines in a heavily Republican county in Pennsylvania appeared ready to go forward Friday in a GOP effort inspired by former President Donald Trump's baseless claims about fraud in the 2020 election.

A state judge rejected attempts by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to block the inspection without certain agreements in place.

State lawyers had fruitlessly tried to get Fulton County officials to agree to their demands on protocol, including sharing the identity of who will inspect the voting machines and allowing a state-designated voting machine expert to observe and record it.

On Dec. 10, state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, sent a letter requesting the “digital data” from the election computers and hardware used in the 2020 election by Fulton County.

The county is cooperating.

A lawyer for Fulton County said Dush wants the Senate Republicans’ contractor to determine whether the equipment used there was the same equipment certified by Pennsylvania for use in 2020's election.

Dush this year visited the Republicans' partisan and widely criticized election review in Arizona and said he wanted to bring that model to Pennsylvania.

A Republican-controlled Senate committee also has sent a subpoena to state election officials for a wide range of election-related records.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentTop StoryElection 2020
Marc Levy | Associated Press
See stories by Marc Levy | Associated Press
Load More