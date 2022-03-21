© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Dominion Voting Systems wins appeal in GOP election inquiry into Pennsylvania's 2020 election

By Associated Press
Published March 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT
Election Security California Recall dominion voting machines vote elections ballot
Ben Gray
/
AP
In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo a worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an elementary school in Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta. A group of election security experts will ask California officials, Thursday, Sept. 2, to take additional steps to protect the upcoming governor’s recall election after the unauthorized release of voting system software in other states.

Dominion Voting Systems won an appeal in Pennsylvania's highest court on Monday in a bid to ensure that any inspection of its voting machines as part of Republican lawmakers' inquiry into Pennsylvania’s 2020 election be done by a laboratory that has specific credentials.

The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court ruled 5-2, along party lines, to overturn a January decision by a Republican judge on the lower Commonwealth Court.

That judge ruled that Dominion could not intervene in a wider case involving an inspection of its equipment used by heavily Republican Fulton County in 2020's election.

Dominion's court case is but one tentacle of a Republican undertaking in Pennsylvania inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

Monday's decision revives Dominion's request that any inspection of its equipment be conducted by a federally accredited voting system test lab or a national laboratory used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

It comes as Republican lawmakers fight in court to use the contractor of their choice to download “digital data” from Dominion's election computers and hardware used by Fulton County in 2020's election.

Dominion was the subject of some of the most feverish right-wing conspiracy theories about the election supposedly being stolen from Trump. It has since filed a number of defamation lawsuits against Trump allies and right-wing broadcasters.

Tags

Politics & Government Election 2020Top Story
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More