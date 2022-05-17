Trump pick Doug Mastriano wins Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor

Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor, overcoming an eleventh-hour push by the state’s GOP political establishment to consolidate support around an alternative in the crowded primary.

Mastriano, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has promoted his lies about the 2020 election, will face Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the November general election. The incumbent, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, is term-limited.

Some state GOP leaders have warned that Mastriano is too extreme to defeat Shapiro in the presidential battleground state. Mastriano, a state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, built a devoted online following by leading opposition to state-ordered shutdowns during the pandemic and taking a prominent role in the unsuccessful effort to overturn Trump’s 2020 reelection defeat.

Mastriano’s primary campaign spent almost nothing on television — ads attacking him were much more visible. Instead, he connected with far-right GOP voters through appearances on conservative broadcasters and by a tireless ground campaign that has left the state dotted with his yard signs.

Mastriano, 58, represents a Senate district based in conservative Franklin County on Pennsylvania’s southern border with Maryland. In the campaign, he emphasized his military background and Christian beliefs and shunned traditional media while criticizing the party establishment. He overcame a number of better-funded rivals with stronger establishment connections, including former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, businessman Dave White and others.

