John Fetterman leaves Lancaster hospital for Braddock to recover from stroke

More than a week after suffering a stroke during his successful campaign for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been released from a hospital in Lancaster.

“Today I am headed back to [his home in] Braddock. After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family," Fetterman said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

“[Fetterman's wife] Gisele, myself, and the kids have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from folks across the commonwealth. Thank you, everyone, so much for having our backs and supporting us through this," he added.

In the statement, Fetterman said he is "feeling great" but did not say when he will resume his campaign for Senate.

He said he plans to continue to rest and recover from the stroke, which led doctors to treat him by inserting a pacemaker with a defibrillator on Tuesday — the same day as the Pennsylvania primary election, in which he bested U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and two other candidates for the Democratic nomination for Senate.

“I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue," he said in the statement. Gisele Fetterman also posted a video of her husband leaving the hospital at midday Sunday.

Fetterman entered the hospital on May 13 after suffering a stroke caused by a clot from his heart during an episode of atrial fibrillation two days earlier. He said doctors have advised him that he suffered no cognitive damage.

Fetterman's Republican opponent in the fall general election remains uncertain. The race remains too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

The incumbent, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, is retiring after serving two terms.

The Associated Press contributed.

