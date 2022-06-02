City Council gives preliminary approval to ordinance regulating pedestrian stops for police

Pittsburgh City Council on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to an ordinance that would require police officers to announce their reasons for stopping pedestrians prior to actually doing so.

The ordinance would require officers to notify police dispatchers or document via body-worn cameras or vehicle cameras their "reasonable suspicion" for stopping the person before approaching the person.

If a stop doesn't lead to an arrest, the officer who made the stop would be required to provide the person with documentation explaining the reason for the stop. The legislation was proposed to address inequities in policing, as "stop-and-frisks," — as such stops are called — disproportionately affect people of color.

Council President Theresa Kail-Smith abstained from voting, saying she believes such bills shouldn't be inspired by activists but rather by people who are directly affected by such interactions with police.

"It would be nice to hear what kids actually think is needed, versus what activists say is needed, what police say is needed," Kail-Smith said. "... I hope that as we work with kids in the community we actually hear what their concerns really are."

Councilor Bruce Kraus, who supported the bill, said the legislation isn't a "rash decision by any means."

"It was done with weeks, and weeks and weeks and weeks of careful thought," Kraus said, citing that council met with Black leaders for months in Black communities to see what they wanted in police change.

The bill was first introduced back in January after council passed another bill banning officers from making secondary vehicle stops. That bill stops officers from pulling people over for violations such as a lapsed inspection, broken light or obstructed view.

Burgess, who introduced both bills, said he met with officials in the public safety department to write the language for this bill.

A final vote on the bill is expected to take place next week.