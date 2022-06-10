State reps endorse Hens-Greco, Overton for Allegheny County Democratic Committee

Local members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives endorsed Sam Hens-Greco and Morgan Overton for chair and vice-chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee on Friday afternoon. The move came as current chair Eileen Kelly said she would not run for another term.

“Today, united as a delegation and as Democrats, we stand here committed to building a stronger and more representative Democratic party here in Allegheny County,” said Rep. Sarah Innamorato. “While we acknowledge the efforts and challenges the current county party leadership has undergone, we believe to achieve this goal we need new leadership who shares that vision.”

Both candidates stressed the need for a united and diverse local Democratic party and said new leadership is necessary to enact their vision.

Hens-Greco currently chairs the party’s 14th Ward Committee in Squirrel Hill and has criticized the committee’s candidate endorsement system in the past.

Candidates must pay a fee before the county committee considers endorsing them. Hens-Greco says it needs to be clear what candidates get out of the deal.

“It’s not going to be a barrier, right? I mean, I think every Democratic candidate should be able to participate in the endorsement process. It shouldn’t be used as a barrier at all,” Hens-Greco said.

He called the committee a “grassroots organization” and said committee members should be going door to door talking to voters.

Democratic Committee Chair Eileen Kelly announced Friday she will not run for another term, meaning Hens-Greco is the only person currently competing for the post.

Heads up: Allegheny County Democratic Committee Chair Eileen Kelly tellsme she will NOT be running for another term as county chair. She has a grandkid on the way and says her focus will be on that instead. — Chris Potter (@CPotterPgh) June 10, 2022

Other candidates have until June 17 to file a letter of intent. Committee members will place their votes for committee leadership on June 29.

