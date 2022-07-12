© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA will carry NPR's live anchored coverage of a hearing by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Politics & Government

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says he'll protect abortion seekers

By Associated Press
Published July 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
Governor Tom Wolf signs the 2022-23 budget
Commonwealth Media Services
Gov. Tom Wolf, prepares to sign the budget in his office at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Friday, July 8, 2022 in Harrisburg.

Gov. Tom Wolf is following in the footsteps of other Democratic governors following the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling and looking to protect patients who travel to Pennsylvania for the procedure from being prosecuted by their home states.

Wolf on Tuesday said in a statement that he would refuse a request from any other state to arrest or detain any out-of-state resident who had traveled to Pennsylvania to seek an abortion, as well as anyone providing or assisting with it.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

Wolf's statement is similar to those of Democratic governors in California, Colorado, North Carolina and elsewhere.

Their attempts to protect abortion rights come as tighter restrictions and bans are going into effect in conservative states after last month’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned the nearly half-century-old holding from Roe v. Wade that found that the right to abortion was protected by the U.S. Constitution.

States now may restrict the procedure, and many have taken steps to curtail or ban abortions.

Wolf signed an executive order on Tuesday to back up his statement.

“By signing this executive order, I am affirming that individuals seeking and providing reproductive health services are safe in the commonwealth from discipline and prosecution,” he wrote in a statement.

Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Wolf supports abortion rights and has vetoed three bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature in the past five years to restrict the procedure.

Tags

Politics & Government Top StoryAbortion
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More