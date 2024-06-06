'500 in 500 days:' Allegheny County pushes to move unhoused out of shelters, into housing

Allegheny County officials, flanked by housing advocates and other elected leaders, unveiled a major affordable housing initiative on Thursday they believe will help address a growing problem of unsheltered homelessness.

Calling for “500 in 500,” the push aims to move people out of shelters and into more permanent, stable housing by creating or identifying 500 units of deeply subsidized, affordable housing in the next 500 days.

“Caring for our unhoused neighbors is a critical piece of ensuring an Allegheny County for all,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, speaking Thursday at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

The plan has been in the works for months before it was formally unveiled Thursday, but many said a devastating fire Tuesday that displaced nearly 200 people from Second Avenue Commons, the county’s major low-barrier homeless shelter, gave the issue even more urgency.

Officials said funding will come from pandemic relief funds, low income housing tax credits and philanthropic support from the Buhl Foundation, Eden Hall Foundation, Heinz Endowments and the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

As housing costs rise and pandemic-era supports have mostly ended, more housing, officials said, is needed to help people exit homeless shelters.

The 500 housing units mostly won’t be new construction, county officials said. Rather, they hope these new homes can come from changes such as better identifying available existing vacant public housing units, making new investments in existing unused apartments that can make them livable, converting existing market-rate units, and even converting buildings like former motels and nursing homes into apartments.

“This level of coordination between all of these disparate arms of local government at the city and county level, working together and marching together towards the same purpose is new and a direct result, I think, of the county executive's vision, the imperatives that came out of the All in Allegheny plan,” said Ed Nusser, the county’s director of housing strategy, referring to a lengthy list of priorities and policy proposals Innamorato has laid out.

The county’s annual point-in-time count has shown a steady increase in recent years in the number of people living without shelter: 65 people in 2021, more than 150 by 2023 and 169 people earlier this year.

Data shows that the length of time people are remaining in local homeless shelters has also increased. Roughly 75% of people in shelters are primarily there because of economic needs — rather than other problems — meaning they can be quickly rehoused with enough available affordable housing. Of those people who are homeless due to economic struggles, 76% are first-time homeless, and 46% have some income, according to county statistics.

More information about the initiative is available online at 500in500.alleghenycounty.us.