Gov. Josh Shapiro visits Philipsburg to share details on expanded Property Tax/Rent Rebate program

Starting on Monday, Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program will send out checks and direct deposits totaling $266 million. That’s double the amount from last year.

Gov. Josh Shapiro shared details Thursday at the Philipsburg Senior Resource Center. While traveling throughout the state, he said he’s heard from many seniors struggling with inflation.

“And then being on fixed incomes, they needed more help to be able to stay in their home or their apartment," Shapiro said.

That’s why Shapiro said he signed an expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program into law last year. It benefits seniors and adults with disabilities.

The expansion increases the maximum standard rebate to $1,000, and increases the income cap for homeowners and renters to $45,000. It also makes that cap grow with inflation each year moving forward.

Darlene Harper is a resident of the Philipsburg Towers, a retirement home in Centre County. This is the first year she’s qualified for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. She said this money will pay for groceries and medicine.

“It will relieve the stress of any emergencies that may come up. Also, I will use some of the money on my two grandchildren for Christmas," Harper said.

Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich, who also spoke at the event, shared other examples of what seniors and adults with disabilities could do with the money.

“What I think about is new hearing aids or new dentures when insurance doesn't cover them. [Or] new tires for your car so it passes inspection, and a new lift chair that you always wanted, or treating your grandkids to ice cream without having to worry about making a sacrifice down the road," Kavulich said.

Shapiro said he’s extended the deadline to apply to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program to December 31.

Pennsylvania homeowners and renters who qualify for the program can apply online or get help from several government agencies, including state representatives and senators, and the Department of Aging. Applicants can also call the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue at 1-888-222-9190 for more information.

Pennsylvania Department of Revenue This chart from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue shows the maximum rebate for different income levels.

