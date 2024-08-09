With Elon Musk’s super PAC under investigation, here's how to check your Pa. voter registration

Voters looking to register through America PAC’s website can no longer do so.

The Elon Musk-backed political action committee is under investigation in North Carolina and Michigan.

The site previously had a link where voters could register. If the user wasn’t in a battleground state, the site would direct the user to their state’s voter registration page.

However, if the user entered a ZIP code corresponding to a swing state, the site would take their information and not provide information on how to vote.

A “register to vote” button is no longer on the site.

Musk endorsed GOP nominee Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s attempted assassination on July 13.

The Pennsylvania Department of State is aware of America PAC and encourages voters to seek information from other sources.

“The right to vote is precious, and it is unacceptable to deny voters accurate information about their voter application status,” said Matt Heckel, press secretary for the department.

Voters can obtain accurate information and register to vote at vote.pa.gov.

The DOS does allow third-party groups to submit voting applications, but they must complete numerous tasks.

The department is not aware America PAC has taken these steps.

Pennsylvanians who have updated their registration through a third-party website can check their status here.

Under the state election code, the department has no power to prosecute, Heckel said. Federal, state and local agencies, however, can.

The office of the Attorney General Michelle Henry declined to comment or confirm if an investigation is underway.