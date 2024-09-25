In Carnegie Mellon speech, Harris pledges 'New Way Forward'

When Vice President Kamala Harris rolls out an economic agenda this afternoon, she will be doing so on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University — a school famous for its innovative research but rooted in a city known for its industrial past.

And the Democratic Presidential nominee's economic proposals, which her campaign is billing as a "New Way Forward," similarly seek to build a bridge from America's manufacturing past to a cutting-edge future.

The goal, a statement from her campaign says, is to create a policy in which "America invests in the most strategic industries of the future, with a plan to ensure workers and communities share in the benefits of those investments."

At the heart of the plan are what Harris is calling "America Forward Tax Credits," which will be targeted to industries deemed crucial to future economic growth and national security.

Those industries include expanding the domestic semiconductor industry, developing clean energy manufacturing, and investing in artificial intelligence and the network of data centers necessary to support it.

The value of the credits will be linked to the treatment of workers — a mechanism to enhance protections for union organizing, among other workplace concerns.

The credits can also be enhanced for businesses that invest in what the campaign calls "longstanding manufacturing, energy, and agricultural communities," citing the Mon Valley as an example.

"No one who grows up in one of America’s great industrial or agricultural centers should be abandoned," the campaign says in its statement.

The spirit of the proposals, and many of the individual ideas themselves, build on outgoing President Joe Biden's own interest in crafting a national industrial policy that encourages investment in select industries and particular places — especially in Rust Belt communities and other areas that bore the brunt of disinvestment. Biden's CHIPS and Science Act, and the creation of workforce hubs in places like Pittsburgh, are examples of the approach Harris seems ready to build on.

Additionally, Harris proposes to ease professional licensing requirements and remove "unnecessary" college degree requirements from as many as 500,000 federal jobs — a move her campaign says would "promote meaningful pathways for those without college degrees." She also touts the importance of investments in vocational education and apprentice programs.

Some of those ideas may sound familiar to Pennsylvanians: Gov. Josh Shapiro made similar moves early in his administration, even if he cribbed the idea of easing college-degree requirements from former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican.

Such efforts seem unlikely to impress at least one Republican. Sam DeMarco, who chairs the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, issued a statement prior to Harris' appearance that said her visit was "akin to Robert Oppenheimer visiting Hiroshima to discuss nuclear safety."

DeMarco blamed a raft of problems — ranging from the region's ebbing workforce to the city of Pittsburgh's fiscal headaches — on Democrats

But Democrats seem prepared to return fire: A release announcing the new policies calls Trump's presidency "a tale of broken promises," in which he failed to deliver big infrastructure investments he repeatedly pledged to make. Democrats also criticize his 2017 tax cuts for disproportionately benefiting the wealthy.

Trump routinely — including as recently as Monday during his rally in Indiana County — refers to Harris as a communist. But stressing that her plans represent a "pragmatic agenda," the campaign is framing her efforts as an effort not to transform the economy but to reaffirm that "the American economy is the most powerful force for innovation and wealth creation in human history."