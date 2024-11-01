Officials ask residents to avoid Downtown Monday as Harris and Trump both plan rallies in Pittsburgh

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be in Pittsburgh Monday for separate campaign rallies in the lead-up to Tuesday’s election.

The Harris campaign plans to host a rally and concert at Point State Park from 3 to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has scheduled a rally in Uptown at PPG Paints Arena beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, with doors opening at 2 p.m.

With large crowds and road closures anticipated, Pittsburgh Public Schools announced on Friday that it will follow a half-day schedule Monday to ensure a smooth and safe ride home for all families. Non-essential county and city employees will also be dismissed at noon to minimize disruptions.

In a joint statement Friday, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and Mayor Ed Gainey encouraged residents and businesses to avoid unnecessary travel in and around Downtown on Monday to reduce traffic and parking congestion.