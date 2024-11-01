© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials ask residents to avoid Downtown Monday as Harris and Trump both plan rallies in Pittsburgh

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt,
Christopher Ayers
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:40 PM EDT
Patrick Doyle
/
90.5 WESA
In a joint statement Friday, County Executive Sara Innamorato and Mayor Ed Gainey encouraged residents and businesses to avoid unnecessary travel in and around Downtown on Monday to reduce traffic and parking congestion.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be in Pittsburgh Monday for separate campaign rallies in the lead-up to Tuesday’s election.

The Harris campaign plans to host a rally and concert at Point State Park from 3 to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has scheduled a rally in Uptown at PPG Paints Arena beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, with doors opening at 2 p.m.

With large crowds and road closures anticipated, Pittsburgh Public Schools announced on Friday that it will follow a half-day schedule Monday to ensure a smooth and safe ride home for all families. Non-essential county and city employees will also be dismissed at noon to minimize disruptions.

In a joint statement Friday, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and Mayor Ed Gainey encouraged residents and businesses to avoid unnecessary travel in and around Downtown on Monday to reduce traffic and parking congestion.
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoryElection 2024
Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is an education reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
See stories by Jillian Forstadt
Christopher Ayers
Christopher started listening to public radio shortly after he picked up the keys to that '98 Chevy Cavalier back in 2004. He no longer has that car (it's kind of a funny story), but he still listens to — and now has a hand in creating — public radio programming everyday.
See stories by Christopher Ayers
WESA Voter Guide

Load More