GOP incumbent Tim DeFoor faces Democratic challenger Malcolm Kenyatta in auditor general race

In the race for auditor general, the state’s top fiscal watchdog, incumbent Republican Tim DeFoor defends his seat from his progressive Democrat challenger, Malcolm Kenyatta.

Three third-party candidates — Eric Anton of the American Solidarity Party, Alan “Bob” Goodrich of the Constitution Party, and Libertarian Party candidate Reece Smith — also sought the post.

The office conducts audits of both the finances and the performance of various state agencies and public entities, including pension funds and volunteer fire departments.

Some Pennsylvania politicians have used the office as a springboard to higher ambitions: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and state attorney general candidate Eugene DePasquale previously held the seat.

Prior to taking office in 2020, DeFoor served as a public- and private-sector fraud investigator. His decision to launch an audit of Pennsylvania's system for registering people to vote through its driver's licensing centers, just weeks before a close presidential election, drew criticism.

Opponents accused DeFoor of politicizing the office and undermining confidence in the election system. DeFoor pushed back on those claims; his office says the so-called “motor voter” program falls under its purview.

Kenyatta launched his state political career as one of the youngest members elected to the state House of Representatives in 2018 and lost a Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to John Fetterman in 2022.

He is the first openly gay Black man in the state legislature, and during his nearly three terms in office, he’s gained a reputation as a progressive firebrand.

Though his background lies in community organizing and political advocacy, rather than auditing, Kenyatta said his upbringing in a low-income family in Philadelphia shaped his desire to ensure government efficiency. Shapiro endorsed Kenyatta, and his political action committee donated $25,000 to the candidate.

