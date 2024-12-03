Innamorato, Allegheny County Council announce 2025 budget compromise

After weeks of sparring, Allegheny County Councils budget committee chair and County Executive Sara Innamorato have announced a tentative agreement to raise the county’s property tax rate to 6.43 mils — 1.7 mils more than residents currently pay, or a roughly 36% increase.

Announced just hours before council’s Tuesday meeting, the compromise tax hike is lower than Innamorato’s initial 2.2 mil increase proposal, but higher than a rival 1.35-mill hike offered by council. The compromise will balance the budget and “begin to chip away at the fiscal challenges we inherited from the previous administration,” Innamorato said in a statement.

Full details of the plan were not immediately available, though it will apparently leave the homestead exemption at $18,000, rather than a higher level that Innamorato proposed to ease the tax burden on homeowners.

The plan restores funding that Innamorato proposed adding to the Department of Human Services, a move that will allow the department to to full advantage of state and federal matching funds that might otherwise have been left on the table. Innamorato said the compromise plan also allocates money for emergency rental assistance and child care programs.

The budget also avoids laying off county employees, and provides money for the county’s “rainy day” fund, bringing it to what the statement called a “serviceable level.” Prior years’ budgets have drawn down that savings account to balance the books, and Innamorato sought to replenish it to the tune of $33 million; council’s plan put only about $5 million into it.

In the statement, Innamorato cautioned, “We will have to manage the budget carefully to maintain long-term fiscal health. … [M]y administration is committed to work with Council and departments to find efficiencies in 2025 and increase transparency, so taxpayers understand where their money is being spent.” She added that the budget puts the county in a “strong fiscal position to manage upcoming labor negotiations and other future fiscal challenges.”

“I am pleased to bring this 2025 budget process to a close in a manner that provides for no layoffs of county employees, increases funding for law enforcement and public safety personnel, and maintains services for the residents of our county,” said county council budget chair Robert Palmosina in the statement.

The compromise will be introduced to council at the body’s 5 p.m. meeting.

This story is developing and will be updated.