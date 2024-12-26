Dreaming of a green Christmas? Here's where to recycle your tree in Pittsburgh

More than 20 million Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. annually, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. And though superstitions vary surrounding when to take down the festive firs, many will soon be wrapping up their decorations. City and county officials are encouraging households with a live tree to consider recycling them at one of 20 public locations in the next few weeks.

All lights, decorations, stands, and plastic must be removed from the tree prior to drop off. City officials stress that residents should not leave their trees at the curbside for weekly trash collection. Trees at the curb will be sent to the landfill.

Trees collected by Allegheny County will be chipped into mulch for use throughout the more than 12,000 acres of the county’s park system. Mulch from trees collected by Pittsburgh will also be made available to the public for pickup in the spring.

County residents can drop off Christmas trees through Jan. 19 from 8 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at drop-off locations in all nine county parks:



City residents can bring their trees to one of 11 city facilities through Jan. 26 from dawn to dusk:



Together, the city and county recycled nearly 6,000 Christmas trees last year. Some residents in Pittsburgh’s East End neighborhoods may also be able to register with a local girl or boy scout troop for curbside tree recycling. Some troops have closed registration due to capacity. More information about curbside tree pickup service is available on the city’s website.