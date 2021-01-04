Allegheny County Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic In Monroeville For Priority Groups

The Allegheny County Health Department announced a second clinic for COVID-19 vaccines Monday. The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Monroeville will serve as a point of distribution in addition to the Health Department’s downtown location.





Both points of distribution will serve members of the state’s Phase 1A category which, includes health care workers and long-term care facilities employees. An invitation to be vaccinated is required. Organizations must be located in Allegheny County.

County officials said Monday that more than 700 organizations have requested vaccinations through the county health department. Eligible organizations can submit information through an online form before registering for an appointment. The health department said it will continue reaching out to potentially eligible organizations.

As doses of the vaccine become available, the county will notify registered organizations when they are able to register for an appointment.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday the state has administered 135,000 vaccines so far. Levine also said a joint effort between the federal government, Walgreens, and CVS to vaccinate people at 115 skilled nursing facilities is underway, but it is unclear exactly how many people that effort has reached.

Allegheny County reported a two-day total of 852 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. County Health Department officials said the relatively low number of new cases over two days is due to limited availability of testing last week. The county also reported five new deaths, all of which were related to long-term care facilities.

Statewide, the number of cases grew by 8,992 over the same 48-hour period. The number of hospitalizations is at 5,529, and 1,149 of those people are in intensive care units. The number of deaths across the state increased by 122, bringing the total to 16,361.