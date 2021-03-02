A 'Blessing': Hundreds Receive COVID-19 Vaccine At Mass North Shore Clinic

By 1 hour ago
  • Rhonda Chiocca, 70, poses after receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine shot at a clinic organized by Giant Eagle and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
    Rhonda Chiocca, 70, poses after receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine shot at a clinic organized by Giant Eagle and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
    Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

For Rhonda Chiocca, receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine felt like a “blessing.” In her bright pink t-shirt and fuchsia mask, the 70-year-old was among a number of Pennsylvanians to get their Pfizer-BioNTech shot at Heinz Field Tuesday.

“I’m really excited for everyone getting their vaccine,” Chiocca said. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

 

The clinic was organized by Giant Eagle and the Pittsburgh Steelers and will take place through Friday on the North Shore. Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said about 4,000 people will be inoculated. Appointments, which are necessary for the clinic, were gone within hours of slots opening.

 

Patients were warned of possible side-effects from the vaccine, but overall told by medical professionals not to worry.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

“It's been challenging to find an appointment and we understand that,” Jablonowski said. “So to be able to be here today and see how happy and how excited and relieved people are to be able to get this vaccine and have a successful appointment is exciting for us.”

Most patients expressed gratitude that the process was so swift, with one woman remarking that she’d still have time for a proper lunch. Individuals walked in through the stadium gate underneath the scoreboard, signed-in and were escorted to an available pharmacist. After the vaccine was administered, patients waited for 15 minutes in a separate room in case of adverse reactions.

The process, Jablonowski said, was modeled after Giant Eagle’s mass vaccination experiences for school teachers in Ohio. 

“Our pharmacy teams have a really good model down and have had a really good system in place over the past few weeks to figure out exactly how to streamline an event,” she said.

Patients will return in three weeks for their second dose.

 

A Giant Eagle pharmacist raises her hand to show she's available to give another patient the COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Giant Eagle pharmacist Gina Ciccone-Kelley prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a clinic on the North Shore on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Giant Eagle pharmacist Natalie Pratte prepares a COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
Gerri Rush prepares her arm to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Rush said her daughter helped her set up an appointment.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
Rebecca, 70, described getting the vaccine like winning the lottery. A Giant Eagle pharmacist gives her a card instructing her when to return for her second dose.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
Patients sit in a waiting area, where people are required to be for 15 minutes after their shot just in case of adverse reactions.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Pharmacists checked the temperature of patients before they were vaccinated.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A woman scrolls through her phone in the waiting area.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA
The exterior of Heinz Field where patients enter to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Giant Eagle

Related Content

Victims Of Unemployment Fraud In PA Are Blindsided By Tax Documents

By Rebecca Moss | Spotlight PA 2 hours ago
Jelani Splawn / Spotlight PA

When two checks for nearly $10,000 arrived at her home last summer from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Annette Ravinsky didn’t cash them. Ravinsky, now 61, hadn’t worked since the 1980s and was well aware she neither qualified, nor had applied, for state unemployment benefits.

Teachers To Get 1-Shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Wolf Says

By 4 hours ago
Timothy D. Easly / AP

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that teachers will receive doses of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, under a plan his administration will release.

'We're Talking About Generational Loss:' How PA's Education Dept. Is Sizing Up Post-Pandemic Life

By 3 hours ago
Emma Lee / WHYY

The state Department of Education told state legislators at a budget hearing Monday that it is working to help school districts address their post-pandemic challenges – and it’s asking for more money to do it.