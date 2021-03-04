Group Finds Microplastics In Every PA Waterway Tested

By Julie Grant | The Allegheny Front 3 hours ago
  • PennEnvironment sampling Lake Erie at Presque Isle.
    PennEnvironment sampling Lake Erie at Presque Isle.
    Tommy Link

A new survey finds plastic pollution in every Pennsylvania waterway that was tested across the state.

The nonprofit PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center tested 53 sites, including Lake Erie, many small creeks, and rivers from the Allegheny in the west to the Delaware in the east. Trash like plastic bags and bottles break down over time into tiny pieces called microplastics, which were the focus of the research.

PennEnvironment collected water samples for its study from January 2020 through June 2020, using methodology developed by NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

According to Faran Savitz, PennEnvironment conservation associate, they tested for four types of microplastics, including film from plastic bags, fragments from waste like food packaging, and fibers from textiles.

“Microplastic fibers from things like synthetic clothing, textiles, or fishing wire, were found in 100% of the waterways we sampled, that means every river, lake and stream,” said Savitz. 

They found very little of the other type of plastic pollution known as microbeads, found in facial scrubs and other cosmetics. In 2015, Congress passed a law prohibiting the manufacture, packaging and distribution of cosmetics containing microbeads.

Savitz didn’t expect PennEnvironment to find so much of the three types of microplastic pollution. “The results of this study should set off alarms. The staggering amount of microplastics we found likely means that no river, lake or stream is safe from this increasingly common contaminant,” Savitz said.

The group has a set of policy recommendations, including calling on Congress to pass the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, and the state legislature to pass a bill called ZeroWaste for PA to reduce plastic waste. Currently, Pennsylvania state law doesn’t allow local governments to ban plastic bags.

Plastics Industry Responds

Policy prescriptions to phase out single use plastics don’t sit well with Brendan Thomas, spokesperson for the Plastics Industry Association. “When it comes to banning products and materials people need to be healthy, we can’t agree with that,” Thomas said, speaking about its many uses in health care, and the ability of plastic to keep food fresh.

He notes that plastic prevents food waste, which is a significant source of methane, and contributes to climate change. 

But Thomas recognizes there’s work to be done to make plastic more sustainable. “We need to find ways to continue to use this extremely useful material without wasting its end of life,” he said. He admits that improvements to recycling are needed. According to the U.S. EPA, in 2018, 35.7 million tons of plastics were generated in the U.S., and only 8.7% of that was recycled.

Human Impacts Not Yet Known

Meanwhile, research shows that people ingest about 2,000 pieces of microplastic a week, through breathing, eating or drinking, an amount equal to the weight of one credit card. 

Drexel University’s David Velinsky, who worked as technical consultant on the PennEnvironment study, said it’s not yet known the impact this microplastic has on human health.

Read more from our partners, The Allegheny Front.

Tags: 
Local Stories
The Allegheny Front
Plastic Bag Ban
microplastics
PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center

Related Content

Top PA Senator Appoints Colleague's Wife To Lucrative Gaming Control Board Seat

By Angela Couloumbis | Spotlight PA 4 hours ago
Kent M. Wilhelm / Spotlight PA

The top Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate has quietly appointed the spouse of a colleague to a coveted spot on the state’s Gaming Control Board, raising questions anew about whether the regulatory panel has become a lucrative landing ground for the politically connected.

$303 Million To Child Care Industry Will Help, But Full Recovery Is Still Months Away

By , , & 6 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA


On today's program: The executive director of Trying Together explains the state of the region’s child care industry, and how $303 million from the Wolf Administration could help; Environmental Health News found five southwestern Pennsylvania families were exposed to unhealthy levels of chemicals associated with oil and gas production; and how glitches in the distribution of the state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance has caused series issues for some in the Commonwealth.

Allegheny County Sick Leave Bill Makes It Out Of Committee, Council Vote Expected Soon

By 6 hours ago
Jared Murphy / 90.5 WESA

Allegheny County Council could vote as soon as next week on a proposal to mandate paid sick leave at workplaces across Allegheny County.