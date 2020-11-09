Trump Campaign Sues To Block Pennsylvania Election Result

President Donald Trump’s campaign is launching a lawsuit to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania.

It sued Monday as counties continued to sort through provisional ballots and mail-in ballots nearly a week after the election.

The Associated Press on Saturday called the presidential contest for former Vice President Joe Biden, after determining that the remaining ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania would not allow Trump to catch up.

But Trump’s campaign filed litigation in federal court over Pennsylvania’s presidential election, saying registered Democratic voters were treated more favorably than Republicans.

Pennsylvania’s attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, called the lawsuit meritless.