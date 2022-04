Mondays through Thursdays at 3pm, and Sundays and Sundays at 4pm

With the world's unrelenting 24-hour news cycle, BBC Newshour is the program that cuts through the background noise and provides definitive, on-the-ground reporting and analysis of the biggest international stories of the day. With over 75 bureaus worldwide, and journalists in more places than any other international broadcaster, audiences count on the BBC to provide accurate, impartial news with a global perspective.