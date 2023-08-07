Mon.-Thurs. from 7:30pm to 8pm

In each episode, hosts Noel King and Sean Rameswaram take on one essential news story that defines our moment, and bring listeners the context they need to understand it. Through on the ground reporting, discussions with journalists, academics, policymakers, and more, the Today, Explained team helps us understand every story and why it matters.

Today, Explained looks beyond its own newsroom to find the best sources and guests to tell each story. Sometimes that’s a journalist with expertise on the topic, but often it’s a local public radio reporter or a person on the ground living the story themselves.