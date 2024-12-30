Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby breaks Lemieux's franchise record for assists

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is alone at the top.

Crosby broke Mario Lemieux's franchise record for most assists in team history during a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

“I want to congratulate Sid on setting the team's assist record,” Lemieux said in a statement released by the team. “He's an amazing player and we're so fortunate to have him in Pittsburgh. I look forward to even more great things from him.”

Crosby was behind the net in the second period when he sent a backhand feed to Michael Bunting, who buried a power-play goal behind Marcus Hogberg at 1:36, putting the Penguins ahead 2-0. After the goal was announced, play briefly stopped as Crosby received a standing ovation and waved his glove to acknowledge the hometown crowd.

“As the years go on, I think you appreciate those kinds of things a little bit more,” said Crosby, who said he plans to give the puck to his father. “It's not why you play by any means, but to get (the record) and to get that kind of reception, it means a lot.”

Crosby now has 1,034 assists, good for 12th in NHL history. Only three players — Ray Bourque, Wayne Gretzky and Steve Yzerman — have more assists with a single team. The 37-year-old Crosby has played 1,310 regular-season games. Lemieux played 915.

“I have a lot of appreciation for what the guys have done on that list, especially Mario and what he means to the city and the organization,” Crosby said. “All the guys who have played prior to me, it's just really nice to be part of that company.”

Crosby scored a goal and added three assists to tie the record during a 7-3 home win Monday against Philadelphia. Crosby thought he broke the mark during a road loss on Saturday against the Islanders, but the assist was taken away.

“It was a little weird the way it went down,” Crosby admitted.

Lemieux, who finished his Hall of Fame career with 1,723 points, led Pittsburgh to its first two Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992 as a player. Lemieux owned the team when Crosby captioned the Penguins to championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

“The accomplishment, the milestone he's reached, this is just one more,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “It's more evidence of an amazing career. He's one of the best players to ever play.”

