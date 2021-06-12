WESA Thank You Gifts

Donate today and receive one of these thank-you gifts. Please give here.

NPR50 T-shirt – $120 or $10/month sustainer gift

Celebrate 50 Years of NPR with this colorful new t-shirt. This short-sleeved grey shirt is 90% cotton and 10% polyester and features the NPR50 logo on the front and WESA logo on the sleeve.

Baron Batch “Summer Dreams” Cityscape Magnet – $60 or $5/month sustainer gift

Refrigerator magnet featuring the art of Baron Batch, former running back for the Steelers.

Public Radio Nerd Ball Cap – $60 or $5/month sustainer gift

Show off your love of public radio with this black, organic cotton ball cap. It features both the NPR and WESA logos.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank – various levels

Support WESA and help feed those in need in our community with one gift. For every $60 donated, WESA will provide 25 meals to the Food Bank. Give $240, serve 100 meals.

WESA Umbrella – $120 or $10/month sustainer gift

WESA has you covered with our classic, navy umbrella. The umbrella is ventilated and the frame is designed to return to it’s original shape, even if inverted by a powerful gust.

WESA Insulated Water Bottle – $120 or $10/month sustainer gift

This water bottle holds 16 ounces and has double wall insulation to keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold. It features the WESA logo and the phrase “I Support The Right To Bear Knowledge.”

New York Times 1-year Digital Subscription – $180 or $15/month sustainer gift

Get one-year of digital access to the New York Times. Subscription includes unlimited access to nytimes.com on any device and all New York Times news apps.

Decide which thank you gift you'd like? Please give now!