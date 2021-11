The world premiere of Tony Award-winner Warren Leight's new play is at Baltimore's Center Stage. In 1999, his play, Side Man, was a critical and box office hit. But his next play flopped and he could no longer find a venue for his work. Now, Center Stage has asked him to write a play. No Foreigners Beyond This Point is based on Leight's experience in a remote Chinese village in 1980. NPR's Elizabeth Blair reports.

Copyright 2002 NPR