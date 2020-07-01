© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering Chicano Author Rudolfo Anaya

By Mandalit del Barco
Published July 1, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Writer Rudolfo Anaya has died at 82. His books were fundamental to the Chicano literature movement. NPR's Mandalit del Barco has this reflection.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Rudolfo Anaya - Rudy Anaya, as he was known - inspired generations of Chicano writers. His 1972 novel, "Bless Me, Ultima," written in Spanish and English, was filled with Mexican American images and cultural references. It was a story of a 6-year-old New Mexican boy in the 1940s and his mentor, a curandera, or healer, named Ultima.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BLESS ME, ULTIMA")

MIRIAM COLON: (As Ultima) It is alive, like all things - the trees, the rocks, the river.

LUKE GANALON: (As Antonio) Can it speak?

COLON: (As Ultima) Yes.

DEL BARCO: "Bless Me, Ultima" was made into a movie in 2013, starring Miriam Colon.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BLESS ME, ULTIMA")

GANALON: (As Antonio) She's not a witch.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, yelling)

(SOUNDBITE OF KNOCKING)

DOLORES HEREDIA: (As Maria) Oh, my God.

DEL BARCO: Like the character Ultima, Anaya's book was misunderstood by those who accused it of heresy and profanity. It was censored and banned, even burned over the years. In 2012, Anaya spoke to Latino USA.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

RUDOLFO ANAYA: They think that by getting rid of books, they will erase our history, our culture, our literature. And that's just not going to happen. We have made a promise to our ancestors to always keep our history alive.

DEL BARCO: Anaya was born in New Mexico and was a high school teacher when he wrote that first novel. He taught creative writing at his alma mater, the University of New Mexico. And he wrote many more plays, poems, novels and children's books. In 2015, President Obama presented Rudolfo Anaya with a National Humanities Medal for his stories of the American Southwest.

Mandalit del Barco, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF LAWRENCE BLATT'S "LOOK TO THE SUN") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
See stories by Mandalit del Barco
Load More