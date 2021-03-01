Family Of COVID-19 Victim Wants To See 'Orbisculate' In The Dictionary

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Hilary and John Krieger wanted a way to honor their father, Neil, who died of COVID-19 They're doing it with a word, orbisculate. Neil, who was a former scientist, made it up in college and used it with his wife and kids. It means grapefruit juice squirting into your eye. They're petitioning to get it into the dictionary. That'll be tough. But it did make it into Urban Dictionary, the one that matters. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.