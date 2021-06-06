Sunday Puzzle: Television Scramble

On-air Challenge: Every answer today is the name of a TV series past or present. Two consecutive letters in each title have been changed into one letter to spell a new word or phrase. You change one letter back into two to name the series.

Ex. CHESS --> CHEERS

1. FRONDS

2. FULL HOUR

3. NIGHT COAT

4. FRAMER

5. THE WAGONS

6. BATON

7. SOUTH PAW

8. DOCTOR NO

9. LEAKING BAD

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Al Gori, of Oak Ridge, N.J. Name a famous city in 10 letters that contains an "S." Drop the "S." Then assign the remaining nine letters their standard value in the alphabet — A = 1, B= 2, C = 3, etc. The total value of the nine letters is only 25. What city is it?

Challenge answer: Addis Ababa

Winner: Patty Docker-Ford

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Matthew Leal of San Francisco. Write down the name of a country plus its capital, one after the other. Hidden in consecutive letters inside this is the name of a film that won an Academy Award for Best Picture. Name the country, capital, and film.

