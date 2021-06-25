George Floyd's Brother Philonise Said His Family Was Given A Life Sentence

Through tears, Philonise Floyd told the court during his victim impact statement that he started having nightmares and losing sleep after his brother George's murder last year.

"For an entire year, I had to relive George being tortured to death every hour of the day, only taking naps and not knowing what a good night's sleep is anymore," he said.

Philonise Floyd, who asked the judge to impose the maximum prison penalty on former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, said his family would be affected for the rest of their lives by the death of his brother.

"My family and I have been given a life sentence. We will never be able to get George back."

George's 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, would be especially hurt by the loss, Philonise said.

"Daddies are a daughter's first love. He will never be able to walk Gianna down the aisle at her wedding, attend those magical moments of her life like a daddy-daughter dance, Sweet 16 party. Seeing her out for proms, graduations," he said. "She will never be able to have any personal memories with her father."

Philonise Floyd also recounted how he went from being a "trucker" to speaking at the United Nations and in various countries around the world on his brother's behalf.

"I've been lifting my voice tirelessly every day so that George's death would not be in vain."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.