William Prince: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 8, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Seated in the comfort of his home in Winnipeg, singing his song "Lighthouse," William Prince emanates thoughtful messages of redemption and love. "I greet you today from Treaty 1 Territory, Winnipeg, Manitoba," he says. "What a time it's been, I've been at home writing songs this past little while, and it really gave me some perspective on something ... confirmed something for me. You don't want to let a day go wasted." And with that, William Prince's baritone lulls us into his song "Wasted," a song he wrote to his son but is full of advice for us all.

"What puts a shuffle in your shoes, babe?

That's the thing worth chasing.

Gotta love what you do, babe

So not a day goes wasted."

William Prince grew up the son of a preacher and a musician on Peguis First Nation. With two albums released in 2020, including a gospel album inspired by the grief caused by the pandemic, he's been quite prolific. This summer saw the release of a single, "Run."

William Prince ends his Tiny Desk (home) concert with "Breathless," the song that introduced him to the world in 2018; initially released in 2015, the later version we've come to know was produced by Nashville's famed producer Dave Cobb. "Great songs will find a way; it ain't the singer; it's the song I was told." There's truth there, but for me, seeing him in Nashville in 2018, it was undoubtedly his voice that got me listening.

SET LIST

  • "Lighthouse"

  • "Wasted"

  • "Breathless"

    • MUSICIANS

  • William Prince: vocals, guitar

    • CREDITS

  • Video: Martin LaFrenière, Brad Crawford, Philippe Bellefeuille

  • Audio: Jamie Sitar

  • Production by: Six Shooter Records

  • Production Assistant: Alyshia-Grace Hobday

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Sam Yellowhorse Kesler

  • Video Producer: Maia Stern

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Music News from NPR
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
