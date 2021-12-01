What the omicron variant means for holiday travel

For a brief moment last week, as Thanksgiving travel numbers soared, it seemed like we might be returning to some kind of normal holiday season.

But the picture is less optimistic now: News of the omicron variant has prompted travel bans across the world with U.S. travel restrictions soon to follow.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins us now discuss what all this means for holiday travel plans.

