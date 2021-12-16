Flow La Movie, reggaeton music producer, dies in Caribbean plane crash

The music producer known as Flow La Movie, who'd worked with major reggaeton artists such as Bad Bunny and Ozuna, was one of nine people who died in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic. He was 38.

According to a statement from Helidosa Aviation Group, which operated the aircraft, the Gulfstream jet crashed Wednesday night while attempting to make an emergency landing at Las Americas International Airport in the capital, Santo Domingo.

The aircraft had taken off from another airport on the island and was en route to Miami with two crew members and seven passengers on board, including the producer, born José Ángel Hernández, his wife Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García and 4-year-old son Jayden Hernández.

No details on the cause of the crash were given in the Helidosa statement, which said the company was cooperating with investigators and asked for "care and solidarity to support the affected families who, together with us, are going through this very difficult time."

Hernández produced the global hit "Te Boté," which features Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Ozuna. According to his record label, Hernández was also instrumental in the rise of artists such as Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, and D.Ozi.

Tributes poured in from the world of reggaeton music.

Colombian star J Balvin wrote on Instagram "José Ángel THANK YOU FOR YOUR VIBRATION HIGH ALWAYS!! Rest in peace."

Don Omar, whose hits include "Dile," and "Bandoleros," said he was "So sad for your loss and your family's. Thank you for the opportunity to collaborate. Fly high, see you later."

Fans took to social media to express their sadness. One wrote on Twitter: "Reggeaton will never be the same."

