From your For You Page to your favorites playlist: A year in TikTok music

Published December 23, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST
The TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This year, TikTok dominated the charts.

We take a look back at the biggest songs of the year on the app and how the platform is changing the music industry with Insider’s Dan Whateley. He covers TikTok, YouTube and the creator economy.

Top songs of the year on TikTok

Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo

Watch on YouTube.

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

Watch on YouTube.

Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA

Watch on YouTube.

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” by Taylor Swift

Watch on YouTube.

More Than A Woman” by Bee Gees

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

