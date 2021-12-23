From your For You Page to your favorites playlist: A year in TikTok music
This year, TikTok dominated the charts.
We take a look back at the biggest songs of the year on the app and how the platform is changing the music industry with Insider’s Dan Whateley. He covers TikTok, YouTube and the creator economy.
Top songs of the year on TikTok
“Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” by Taylor Swift
“More Than A Woman” by Bee Gees
