Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer was one of the only Republicans to vote for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump after Jan. 6. Today, he says the party has no choice but to back Trump in 2024.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Meijer about his views on the party.

