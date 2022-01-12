A scientist's rapid COVID tests never made it to the public. Here's how that shaped the pandemic

Read the piece on Irene Bosch titled “This Scientist Created a Rapid Test Just Weeks Into the Pandemic. Here’s Why You Still Can’t Get It” here.

In March 2020, right at the start of the COVID pandemic, an MIT scientist and her team developed a cheap, rapid COVID test. It provided results in just 15 minutes.

But the test never made it to shelves.

“It’s just tragic that so much capacity in terms of science is being wasted sitting in a lab or in a basement,” Irene Bosch says. “It could have been a different story.”

And it could have made all the difference in some of America’s hardest hit communities.

Today, On Point: Rapid tests may be hard to find now, but they could have been available almost 2 years ago. We’ve got the story about why that didn’t happen.

Guests

Dr. Irene Bosch, visiting scientist at M.I.T. and an adjunct professor at Mt. Sinai University in New York.

Also Featured

Mass. residents Grace McKinnon, 68, and Jorge Amaya, 23, voices from the Chelsea rapid testing site.

