The Jan. 6 panel wants to talk to Ivanka Trump

The Democratic-led House committee looking at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking Ivanka Trump's voluntary cooperation with its investigation.

The committee sent a letter Thursday to the former first daughter and senior adviser to then-President Trump. "We respect your privacy, and our questions will be limited to issues relating to January 6th, the activities that contributed to or influenced events on January 6th, and your role in the White House during that period," the committee wrote.

This request comes a day after NPR confirmed the committee had requested phone records from family member Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump, Jr.

It's also a strong indication that the committee is moving its investigation into the former president's inner circle.

This is the first voluntary ask of a Trump family member. The committee has asked sitting Republican lawmakers to cooperate, but those asks have been rebuffed.

