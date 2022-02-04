Republicans pass on Pittsburgh for 2024 national convention

Pittsburgh is out of the running to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Visit Pittsburgh said that they were notified by the bid committee on Friday that the city had officially been removed from consideration for the 2024 RNC. The agency also said the committee did not provide a specific reason for the decision.

However, Sam DeMarco, Allegheny County council member and chair of the Allegheny County Republicans, said he found out Friday morning that the city was out of the running.

"I knew we were going to have problems," Demarco said.

Other cities were prepared to spend $250,000 on receptions for attendees of the RNC's winter meeting, but Pittsburgh did not, according to DeMarco.

"We're trying to build that, but until we do it's hard to be seen as a serious player," said DeMarco. "We were the only city that didn't hold a reception, and if I'm an RNC member that might be an indication that Pittsburgh wasn't quite ready."

DeMarco said a funding mechanism for that event was not in place.

"And having not tapped into the donor or corporate community, there was no money there," he said.

Allegheny County Councilor Bethany Hallam, who proposed a measure expressing opposition to the city's bid, said more elected officials should have been involved.

"I think we should have learned our lesson from the Amazon [HQ2] debacle that we shouldn't leap to conclusions about something being good," said Hallam.

Some estimates put the economic benefit of hosting the RNC at $200 million.

"I don’t believe that $200 million dollars was going to reach my neighbors' pockets," Hallam said. "We had this $200 million figure floating around without anyone questioning what was being asked of us."

She was worried the effects of a heightened police presence and other potential downsides had not been fully considered.

“While I still had questions regarding the RNC’s impact on safety, COVID-19 mitigation, and effect on Pittsburgh, I am committed to bringing in events that showcase Pittsburgh’s incredible values," Mayor Ed Gainey said.

After taking office, Gainey signed a letter supporting the bid.

This story will be updated.