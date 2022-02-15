Sebastián Yatra has had a big year.

The Colombian singer-songwriter’s third studio album is called “Dharma.” It’s packed with pop, rock, cumbia, and reggaetón with features ranging from Daddy Yankee to the Jonas Brothers.Dharma has been streamed over 2 billion times since its release on Jan. 28.

But Sebastián Yatra’s big year doesn’t stop there. The original song he recorded for Disney’s “Encanto,” “Dos Oruguitas,” has now been nominated for an Oscar.

He talks to us about his life, career, and being a Latin pop star.

