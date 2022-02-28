Inside the European Union's response to the Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zalenskyy says Europe has enough strength to stop Russia aggression.

But with war in their front yard what are European leaders willing to do?

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU commission, laid out on Sunday the aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

“The European Union steps up once more in support for Ukraine,” von der Leyen said.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens to go nuclear, his war is also being fought online.

Disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz says this is the world’s most digital war.

“I think it’s all just being laid bare in the brutality of the conflict and the bold faced lies that have been exposed,” Jankowicz says.

Today, On Point: How does the West need to respond to walk back from the nuclear line?

Guests

Tom Nichols, national security scholar at the U.S. Naval War College. Contributing writer and proprietor of Peacefield newsletter at The Atlantic. (@RadioFreeTom)

Nina Jankowicz, disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, a nonpartisan think tank. Author of “How To Lose the Information War.” (@wiczipedia)

Naomi O’Leary, Europe correspondent for The Irish Times. (@NaomiOhReally)

Olga Tokariuk, freelance correspondent. Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. (@olgatokariuk)

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: “How Should the U.S. Respond to Putin’s Nuclear Provocation?” — “Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia’s strategic nuclear forces to raise their alert status.”

The Atlantic: “How Ukraine Could Become a Nuclear Crisis” — “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not a nuclear crisis. Yet. Concern about the role of nuclear weapons is perfectly understandable, however, now that a paranoid dictator has led Russia into a major war in the middle of Europe, attacking a country that shares a border with four of America’s NATO allies. A nuclear crisis is unlikely, but not impossible.

The Irish Times: “EU funds weapons for Ukraine in steely policy shift” — “The European Union has hardened its response towards Russia, announcing a €450 million fund for weapons for the Ukrainian army while working to isolate Moscow internationally.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.