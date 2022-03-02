© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No-knock warrants are under scrutiny again following the death of Amir Locke

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published March 2, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST
Amir Locke, 22, was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police during a no-knock raid in which Locke was not the target of a warrant.
Amir Locke, 22, was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police during a no-knock raid in which Locke was not the target of a warrant.

Last month, 22-year-old Amir Locke was killed by a Minneapolis SWAT officer during a raid in the apartment in which he was staying. 

The officer was using a no-knock warrant, allowing law enforcement to enter the apartment without giving notice of their presence. Locke, a Black man, was not a suspect in the investigation that led to the raid. 

Amir Locke’s death has raised concerns over the use of no-knock warrants, which have been banned in four states. Minnesota is not one of those states, but state and city legislators are once again calling for no-knock warrants to be restricted. 

We talk about no-knock warrants and the impact they have on police reform measures.

 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi
Please support WESA
Listener contributions are WESA’s largest source of income. Your support funds important journalism by WESA and NPR reporters. Please give now — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a difference.
Donate Now
Load More