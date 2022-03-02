View from inside Russia: Reliable news about the war hard to find, authorities jail protestors

Host Scott Tong continues his conversation with The Guardian’s Moscow correspondent Andrew Roth.

Roth tells us about Russian families who were unaware that their brothers and husbands are fighting in Ukraine. He also talks about domestic disinformation and the role of jailed opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.

