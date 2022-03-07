One of the most surprising things during the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been the rise of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy’s addresses to the Ukrainian people and the world have become must-see streaming events for many. He’s spoken in Ukrainian and Russian, and it turns out he’s a pop culture star in Russia as well.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michael Idov, an author and screenwriter, who was born in the Russian-occupied Baltics and wrote about Volodymyr Zelensky for GQ.

