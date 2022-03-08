Food guru J. Kenji López-Alt explains how to 'Wok' this way

Host Scott Tong speaks with cookbook author and Youtube channel show host J. Kenji López-Alt about his new book “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” which publishes on Tuesday.

Thai-Style Stir-Fried Ground Pork with Basil (Pad Bai Horapa or Pad Ka-Prao)

Yield: serves 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

NOTES

For best results, start with a whole piece of pork sirloin (or chicken breast, or firm tofu, or fish, or beef sirloin, or any lean meat really) and chop by hand. For easiest results, use ground meat from the supermarket.

Two Thai bird chiles will be quite hot. Eight chiles will be blazing hot (have that cool, sweet, milky Thai iced tea handy!). For milder heat, replace the Thai bird chiles with half of a jalapeño or serrano chile.

Beans are not a traditional addition to the stir-fry, but they can be delicious and are a nice way to break up the meatiness.

If you want a more traditional version of the dish, omit the dark soy sauce and oyster sauce and season with more fish sauce to taste. For the most authentic results, look for holy basil at an Asian supermarket (bai ka-prao). Thai purple basil or plain old sweet Italian basil can be used in its place.

A mortar and pestle will produce the most flavorful results, but you can easily make the dish without one.

INGREDIENTS

6 medium garlic cloves, peeled (about 2 tablespoons/16 g)

1 medium shallot (about 1½ ounces/45 g), peeled

2 to 8 Thai bird chiles, stems removed (⅛ to ½ ounce/4 to 15 g; see Notes)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) peanut, rice bran, or other neutral oil

1 pound (450 g) lean ground pork, chicken, or beef or crumbled firm tofu (see Notes)

⅓ pound (150 g) green beans or long beans, cut into ½-inch pieces (optional; see Notes)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) fish sauce, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon (4 g) granulated sugar or palm sugar, more or less to taste

1 tablespoon (15 ml) dark soy sauce (optional; see Notes)

1 tablespoon (15 ml) oyster sauce (optional; see Notes)

1½ ounces (45 g) fresh basil leaves (about 1½ cups packed; see Notes)



To Serve:

Steamed jasmine or short-grain rice

Nam Pla Prik (optional; see below)

Extra-Crispy Fried Eggs (optional; page 114)



DIRECTIONS

1. If Using a Mortar and Pestle: Roughly chop the garlic, shallots, and chiles and place in the mortar. Add a small pinch of kosher salt. Pound with the pestle until roughly mashed (no need to form a paste here).

If Not Using a Mortar and Pestle: Mince the garlic, shallots, and chiles by hand or in a minichopper.

2. Combine the oil and garlic/shallot/chile mixture in a wok or skillet and place over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the aromatics are lightly softened and the oil is fragrant, about 30 seconds after it starts sizzling.

3. Add the meat or tofu and cook, stirring and tossing while breaking it up with a spatula until no longer pink, about 2 minutes. Add the fish sauce, sugar, soy sauce (if using), and oyster sauce (if using). Continue to cook until most of the liquid is evaporated but the mixture is still nice and moist, about 1 minute.

4. Remove the wok or skillet from the heat. Add the basil and toss to combine until wilted. Serve immediately with rice, nam pla prik, and extra-crispy fried eggs.

My Mom’s Japanese-Style Mapo Tofu

Yield serves 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon (3 g) cornstarch

1 tablespoon (15 ml) cold water

2 tablespoons (30 ml) peanut, rice bran, or other neutral oil

4 ounces (120 g) ground beef

2 teaspoons (5 g) minced garlic (about 2 medium cloves)

2 teaspoons (5 g) minced fresh ginger (about ½-inch segment)

2 scallions, chopped into ¼-inch pieces, dark greens reserved for garnish

2 tablespoons (30 ml) sake

2 tablespoons (30 ml) mirin

1 tablespoon (15 ml) shoyu or light soy sauce

¼ cup (60 ml) low-sodium chicken stock, dashi, or water

1½ pounds medium to firm silken tofu, cut into ½-inch cubes

Steamed rice and chile oil, for serving



This version of mapo tofu is similar to what we ate growing up, though instead of plain ground beef my mom would use the dish as an opportunity to use up leftover dumpling filling. You could do the same if you have leftovers from a batch of My Mom’s Beef and Vegetable Filling for Dumplings (page 417). Unlike the numbing-hot Sichuan version, this one is savory and sweet, with the classic Japanese flavors of soy, sake, and mirin, and comes together even faster, if you can believe it. It’s one of my go-to meals for the family when Alicia or Adri is not in the mood for spicy foods and I’m craving saucy soft tofu.

DIRECTIONS

Combine the cornstarch and cold water in a small bowl and mix with a fork until homogenous. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a wok over high heat until smoking. Add the beef and cook, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Add the garlic, ginger, and scallion whites and pale greens and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add the sake, mirin, soy sauce, and chicken stock and bring to a boil. Pour in the cornstarch mixture and cook for 30 seconds, until thickened. Add the tofu and carefully fold it in, being careful not to break it up too much. Transfer immediately to a serving bowl and sprinkle with the scallion greens. Serve immediately with rice and chile oil.

Excerpted from “The Wok” by J. Kenji López-Alt. Copyright © 2022 by J. Kenji López-Alt. Republished with permission of W. W. Norton & Company.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.