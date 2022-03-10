Residents in Ukraine's port city Odesa anxiously prepare, wait for possible attack from Russia

The military has been fortifying buildings with barbed wire and sandbags in Odesa. Ukraine’s third-largest city is an economic hub and a possible future target of Russia.

Isabelle Khurshudyan, a foreign correspondent for The Washington Post, discusses how the city is preparing for a potential attack from Russia.

