Free Brittney Griner: What could come next after the WNBA star's arrest in Russia

Brittney Griner is one of the best basketball players in the world. She’s a seven-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

In February, she was arrested at the Moscow airport for alleged possession of vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil. Griner was there to play for a Russian team during the WNBA off-season because the pay is much higher.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks about Griner’s arrest and its larger context with Adrienne Lawrence, a lawyer and former ESPN host.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

